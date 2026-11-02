Kalonzo's home turf under siege as Ruto makes Ukambani inroads

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses the press in Nairobi on October 19, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Is Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka slowly losing hope and surrendering the political support he has long counted on in his Ukambani stronghold? More critically, is he facing an uncomfortable reality from his own trusted lieutenants?

In his own words, Kalonzo appears to have realised that many politicians professing the Wiper party doctrine across the larger Ukambani region are merely riding on his back to secure their seats, only to abandon him to wander in the political wilderness, stripped of power and control over national resources.