Kalonzo rejects efforts to lure him to government

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Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrive at AIC Kyemutheke, Kyumvi, Machakos county on November 1, 2026. [Courtesy]

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports of efforts by government officials to woo him into joining President William Ruto's administration, insisting that his eyes remain firmly fixed on the presidency.

Kalonzo said he was not interested in any government position or political arrangement that would derail his presidential ambitions, declaring that he would rather face his competitors at the ballot in the next General Election.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Kyemutheke, Kyumvi, Machakos county, the former Vice President dismissed the possibility of joining the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing it of presiding over economic hardship, corruption and insecurity.

“Thank you, but please, no. You do not expect Kalonzo to join a government of predators. It is impossible. The President has declared that his main competitor in the next election is me. How can your main opponent join your government? It can never happen. No, thank you very much. Let us meet at the ballot,” he said.

His remarks come amid reports of behind-the-scenes efforts by government officials to persuade opposition figures, including Kalonzo, to work with the administration, raising questions about possible political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

However, Kalonzo made it clear that he was not prepared to compromise his political ambitions, challenging the government to first address concerns over corruption, the rising cost of living and insecurity.

“First, return the money stolen from Kenyans and make the country safe. More than 14 million people have fallen into poverty, yet you want me to join your government? No, thank you.”

The Wiper leader also used the occasion to rally his supporters in Ukambani behind his presidential ambitions, saying the time had come for the region to consolidate its political support and demonstrate commitment to his candidature.

He appeared concerned about lukewarm support from some leaders allied to his political ambitions, challenging them to stop sitting on the fence as the opposition seeks to build a united front ahead of the polls.

“I want to tell you, the people of Machakos and Ukambani, that the time is now. I feel it in my heart. I never started this journey on empty rhetoric. I want to address doubting Thomases: the time is now,” he said.

Beyond politics, Kalonzo turned his attention to the church, warning religious institutions against accepting political donations without questioning the sources of the money.

Kalonzo criticised sections of the clergy for allegedly taking political sides and remaining silent on corruption, economic hardship and what he termed poor governance.

He challenged religious leaders to stand with ordinary Kenyans and speak against injustice rather than celebrate donations from politicians whose wealth may be questionable.

“When the righteous are in authority, but when the wicked rule, people mourn. Has there been mourning in this country?” he posed.

He questioned why some churches appeared willing to accept donations from politicians without demanding accountability, arguing that religious institutions should uphold ethical standards and avoid becoming platforms for political patronage.

“The country is bleeding but the church keeps quiet,” he said, urging the clergy to demonstrate moral leadership and speak out against corruption.