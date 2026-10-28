Ruto faces tough battle in picking runningmate

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a press address on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto faces a difficult task in selecting his running mate ahead of the next General Election, citing several leaders whose interests could complicate the decision.

Gachagua named Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya among leaders whose political ambitions could shape the succession debate.

He argued that the President must navigate competing interests within his political camp while considering the strategic implications of his eventual choice.

“As a matter of strategy, depending on who he picks as running mate, it will have a strategic bearing on our own internal agreements on how we proceed,” Gachagua said.

His remarks suggest that the opposition is also assessing how Ruto’s eventual decision could influence its own coalition-building efforts and internal negotiations.

The choice of a running mate is often a delicate exercise in Kenya’s coalition politics, where leaders weigh regional representation, political influence and the need to maintain alliances.

Gachagua has maintained that the opposition must develop its own strategy rather than wait for developments within the President’s camp. He has repeatedly urged opposition leaders to mobilise voters and negotiate a common position ahead of the election.

He has also cautioned political parties working with Ruto against delaying formal coalition agreements, urging them to secure written commitments by December.

According to Gachagua, early agreements would give parties sufficient time to assess whether the terms offered are favourable and consider alternative arrangements if negotiations fail.

The running-mate question is therefore emerging as a significant consideration for both sides, with decisions within one camp potentially shaping calculations in the other.