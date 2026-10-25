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DCP leaders vow opposition unity to oust Ruto's administration

By James Munyeki | Oct. 25, 2026
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DCP leaders vow unity as they rally Mt Kenya against Ruto’s re-election bid. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Leaders allied to the DCP party have maintained that they will remain united under the official opposition.

They said this is to ensure that they kick out President Ruto's administration in the next general elections.

Speaking in Nyahururu town, the leaders, led by DCP secretary general John Methu, who is also a Nyandarua senator, vowed not to be intimidated by the current administration as they market their agenda.

Nyandarua senator John Methu at Nyahururu AIPCEA cathedral. [James Munyeki, Standard]

"This is our promise to the people of Mt Kenya and the country as a whole. We must remain united ahead of the elections. However, no amount of intimidation will deter us from this course," said Methu.

He urged the people of the Mt Kenya region to support whoever will be the opposition flag bearer, saying that they risk being oppressed if Ruto wins in the next general elections.

" I just want to advise the people from this region. We will risk being left out in terms of development if the current president is re-elected. My life will also be in danger," he noted.

Nyandarua senator John Methu arrives at Nyahururu AIPCEA cathedral. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Other leaders led by Murang'a governor Irungu Kangata, who recently defected to the party, Laikipia senator John Kimyua, Mukurueni constituency MP John Kaguchia, Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Kamau Ngotho of Ol Kalou, supported the calls for unity.

"This is our stand. We will remain united for the sake of development of this country. Let us not be intimidated by whoever is in power. We will fight for the rights of our people," said Kangata.

He said that the DCP party was the party of choice in the region.

"We will all dedicate all our resources to support this party. We urge our people to join us in this course," he noted.

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Related Topics

DCP Party John Methu Elections 2027 Mt Kenya Politics
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