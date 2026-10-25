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Jitters as Opposition struggles to agree on coalition to unseat Ruto

By Wainaina Wambu | Oct. 25, 2026
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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua hosts Edwin Sifuna and Linda Mwananchi leaders at his Wamunyoro residence on October 20, 2026. [Linda Mwananchi, X]

The search for a single presidential candidate by the opposition continues to be complex as more formations emerge in their ranks.

There are now several fronts all pushing for a single presidential candidate, even as squabbling between the formations remains minimal and isolated.

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Opposition Unity 2027 Political Coalitions 2027 Presidential Race 2027 Elections
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