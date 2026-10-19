Kalonzo condemns the invasion of Moi family land in Eldoret by the State

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WIPER leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned the forceful takeover of property belonging to the family of the second President, the late Daniel Arap Moi, that is adjacent to the Eldoret State Lodge, terming it a display of impunity by the Ruto regime.

Kalonzo wondered why the government was keen on taking over the property illegally and that it should be noted that the Moi family had owned it for many years without interference from any quarters, wondering why the interest now.

The former Vice President said that Ruto was setting a wrong precedent for targeting the Moi property for political reasons and called for the security personnel who have taken over to vacate the property with immediate effect since they are engaged in an illegality.

“President William Ruto should respect the family of President Moi who served this country with dedication for 24 years. The family of our deceased former President should not be harassed by the current regime for unclear reasons; their property must be respected,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper Patriotic Front Leader said that the Ruto regime had also shown disrespect to the family of the first President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, where their Northlands ranch land was invaded two years ago by state-sponsored goons who destroyed property and stole livestock.

Kalonzo said that the Ruto regime has also shown disrespect to former President Uhuru Kenyatta with abuses directed at him by both the President and his close allies, which showed a lack of statesmanship never witnessed before in the country’s history.

He said that when President Moi took over leadership in 1978, he respected the family of his predecessor, Jomo Kenyatta; when President Mwai Kibaki took over in 2002, he respected the Mzee family; and when Uhuru took over, he respected the families of the previous Presidents.

“President Ruto is very wrong on this one; we have seen him show disrespect to the families of our former Presidents. He should treat them the same way he would want to be treated when he is in office. Ordering the invasion of their properties is very wrong,” said Kalonzo.

The former Vice President, who addressed Journalists at the SKM Command Centre in Nairobi, said that Kenyans are angry and tired of the Ruto regime but are still engaging in their daily activities, which shows that the country is not a defeatist nation.

A GSU officer at the late President Daniel Moi’s property in Eldoret on October 18. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

He promised to send President Ruto home during the August 2027 general election if the United Opposition rallies behind him, since Kenyans were united in their resolve that Ruto has underperformed in his role as President for the last four years.

" If I am given the United Opposition joint Presidential ticket, I am very sure I can defeat President William Ruto early in the morning, since I am the most experienced leader who can restore our country to where it should be, since Ruto has totally failed, "said Kalonzo.

He urged Kenyans to ensure that they register as voters and vote next year and he was sure that all the overtaxed Kenyans will turn up to ensure that Ruto goes home, asking citizens not to underestimate their capability of ensuring that regime change takes place in the country.

Kalonzo said that he shared the pain of the stolen election with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and that he will do everything possible to ensure that he takes Kenyans to the promised land, just like Raila had wished and that he was Joshua to take Kenyans to Canaan.

"I would like to inform the late Raila Odinga and our other friends that Pharaoh will drown as he attempts to cross the River Jordan during the August 2027 general election, and as Joshua, I am ready to take Kenyans to the promised land of Canaan," said Kalonzo.

He criticised the use of goons during the Raila Odinga first memorial anniversary held at Migwena Cultural grounds in Siaya County and accused the broad-based regime of hiring the goons, asking the Inspector General to look for the merchants behind the goons.

Kalonzo lauded the arrest of five suspects, stating that it was not enough and that more needs to be done to ensure that law and order is maintained and pointed out that the biggest threat to democracy in Kenya was state-sponsored goonism, which was really worrying.

“Raila wanted the youths to inherit a bright future which can only be guaranteed by them registering as voters and exercising their democratic right at the ballot box; this cannot be achieved by them carrying stones and machetes to attack their fellow Kenyans,” said Kalonzo.

He said that citizens have a right to picket since the right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution and the youth also have a right to criticise the predatory regime and also the opposition constructively using the available platforms.

Kalonzo condemned those who are attacking Mama Ida Odinga for inviting leaders from across the board to attend Raila’s death first anniversary, stating that she had decided to emulate the principles that her late husband lived for by embracing even his worst critics.

“Mama Ida Odinga invited political leaders from both the broad-based side and the opposition to mark the first anniversary of her husband’s death; unfortunately, most politicians allied to Kenya Kwanza opted to keep off for their own reasons and are now attacking her,” said Kalonzo.

He defended Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya against harassment by the state agents, raising concerns about the deployment of hundreds of Police Officers around Kitale market, where the government intends to build a hospital, terming it an abuse of office.

Kalonzo lauded Natembeya for standing his ground over state harassment, pointing out clearly that there was no way that the national government would take over County projects and that the Trans Nzoia Governor had a right to speak out when devolution was under attack.

He pointed out that the Courts have taken decisive action about the destruction of Aberdare Forest and that the opposition leaders would be visiting the scene to ascertain the level of destruction, since if this is allowed to continue, it will lead to deforestation.

“Whoever is behind the destruction of forests should be warned that he will be taken to court, since by protecting the water towers we are protecting our future; that is why we cannot allow a few individuals to destroy our forests,” said Kalonzo.

He said that as the country marks Mashujaa Day, the real heroes like the Nurses who risk their lives to attend to patients with highly contagious diseases, the Boda Boda Riders and Mama Mbogas are some of our heroes that are not recognised by the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Kalonzo said that the unharmed young Kenyans who were only carrying a bottle of water and their phones to protest against bad governance, only to be brutally attacked by state agents, will always remain the heroes of millions of Kenyans for many years to come.

“As the country marks another Mashujaa Day celebration, there is very little to be proud of with the real heroes like our nurses risking their lives to attend to patients, Boda Boda riders ferrying Kenyans to various destinations, and Mama Mbogas remain unrecognised,” said Kalonzo.