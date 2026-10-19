Wandayi rallies Siaya leaders behind Ruto's re-election bid

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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi with Siaya political leaders after a meeting in the county on Monday, October 19. [Courtesy]

Siaya leaders are rallying behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi says, in a push to retain the region’s support after Raila Odinga’s death.

During a meeting with leaders from Siaya County on Monday, October 19, Wandayi said they were seeking to consolidate their numbers behind the Tutam movement and keep the region aligned with Ruto.

“We had an unofficial meeting with leaders from Siaya County to consolidate our numbers behind Tutam and ensure the zone remains behind William Ruto,” Wandayi said.

He said the leaders would continue supporting the broad-based government, arguing that Odinga had led them into the political arrangement.

“It will remain our honour to support broad-based since Raila Odinga led us in broad-based,” Wandayi noted.

Wandayi defended Ruto’s relationship with Odinga, saying the President had demonstrated his commitment to their political partnership since the former Prime Minister’s death.

“William Ruto is not new to us. He has been with Baba since 2007 and he has demonstrated since his demise that he is genuine. There is much you can count in terms of development,” Wandayi explained.

He also expressed confidence that Ruto would defeat any candidate fielded by the opposition in the next presidential election.

“Regardless of who the opposition will field as their candidate, we are going to defeat them,” Wandayi declared.

The meeting comes amid divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over its political relationship with Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga announced in July that the party would not field a presidential candidate and would instead support Ruto’s re-election bid.

He said negotiations for a pre-election agreement with the President’s team had been completed.

However, Siaya Governor James Orengo has opposed aligning ODM with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), reflecting disagreements within the party over its political direction.

In February, Orengo and other leaders backing the Linda Mwananchi faction called for ODM to field its own presidential candidate.

Ruto and Odinga signed a cooperation agreement on March 7, 2025, committing Kenya Kwanza and ODM to a 10-point agenda covering issues including inclusive governance, devolution, corruption and the implementation of recommendations from the National Dialogue Committee.