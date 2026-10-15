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Ruth Odinga threatens to quit ODM

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 15, 2026
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Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga. [File, Standard]

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has threatened to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying she would rather join another party than abandon the fight for justice in Kenya.

Speaking during the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, Ruth said her late brother and their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, had dedicated their lives to justice, democracy and the welfare of Kenyans.

“Raila is still on, and Raila will live on. We Kenyans must defend that. If it means me, Ruth Odinga, forfeiting everything to stand with ODM, I will. If not, I will move on to another party because I want justice to remain in Kenya,” she said.

Ruth said she was unafraid of standing up for what was right, recalling that their father had fought for democracy and taught his children not to fear.

“He always said that people should have the right to speak. He stood for social justice and the democracy we are enjoying today.”

She added that Raila had fought for Kenyans’ rights and endured detention and imprisonment for his political beliefs. He had also, she said, made political concessions to preserve peace in the country.

Her remarks come amid questions about the Odinga family’s political future following her niece Winnie Odinga’s announcement that she will contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 general election.

Winnie, daughter of Raila, declared her intention to run for the seat currently held by Edwin Sifuna, who has hinted at seeking the highest political office.

Though she did not specify which party would sponsor her candidacy.

“Let it not be a rumour. I will contest the Senate seat of Nairobi County,” Winnie said during the memorial event.

She also urged young people to vie for elective positions in 2027 and work towards political change.

It remains unclear whether Raila’s son, Raila Odinga Jr., will seek elective office. He has been linked to a possible bid for the Kibra parliamentary seat, although no formal announcement has been made. His elder sister, Rosemary Odinga, has also not declared any political ambitions.

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, who leads ODM, has yet to clarify his own political plans. He has been mentioned as a possible presidential contender but has also repeatedly said the party will support President William Ruto’s re-election.

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