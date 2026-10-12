Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

'ODM is firm,' says Wanga as party eyes all Busia seats

By David Njaaga | Oct. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga speaks during the Imwatok Super Cup in Teso South, Busia County, flanked by party leaders during activities marking the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) national chairperson Gladys Wanga has dismissed claims that the party is weakening after Raila Odinga’s death.

Speaking during the Imwatok Super Cup in Teso South, Wanga said ODM would retain all its elective seats in Busia County, urging residents to remain united behind the party.

“Some people were saying that after Baba left us, ODM is buried with him. But we want to assure you that ODM is firm and that ODM will retain all its seat in Busia County,” Wanga maintained.

The Homa Bay governor also defended ODM’s participation in the broad-based government under President William Ruto, arguing that the arrangement would help ensure development reaches all parts of the country.

“Raila also left us in Broad-Based; we are firmly there because President William Ruto has decided that development will not happen in only one region but all the areas across the country,” she explained.

Wanga’s remarks come as ODM seeks to maintain its grassroots support and define its political direction following the death of Raila Odinga.

Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, at the age of 80. He served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 and led ODM for years, building a political base across western Kenya and other parts of the country.

Wanga led a delegation of party leaders to Busia as part of Mwezi Wa Baba, the party’s month-long programme to honour Raila’s contribution to Kenya’s democracy and Pan-Africanism.

The delegation, hosted by Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, included Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed, Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok and former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

The leaders toured Funyula and Teso South constituencies, where they engaged supporters during the commemorative activities.

Wanga praised Imwatok for organising the football tournament in Raila’s honour, noting that sporting events offered an opportunity to engage young people while keeping the former Prime Minister’s legacy alive.

ODM designated October 2026 as Mwezi Wa Baba, with activities planned across the country to mark the first anniversary of Raila’s death.

The programme began with a nationwide candle-lighting ceremony on October 2, followed by a memorial rally in Kakamega on October 9.

Further activities are planned in northern Kenya, the Coast region, Kajiado and Turkana before a concluding rally in Nairobi on October 31.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Gladys Wanga ODM Imwatok Super Cup ODM Politics
.

Latest Stories

Why 2027 Beijing World Championships are crucial for Nairobi
Why 2027 Beijing World Championships are crucial for Nairobi
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
58 mins ago
Ndindi Nyoro: You can't love Kenya and support Ruto at the same time
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
58 mins ago
State commits billions across sectors, but no deal for lecturers
Education
By Mike Kihaki
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State commits billions across sectors, but no deal for lecturers
By Mike Kihaki 58 mins ago
State commits billions across sectors, but no deal for lecturers
Tata Chemicals questions closure order over community complaints
By Kamau Muthoni 58 mins ago
Tata Chemicals questions closure order over community complaints
Kenya heads to Moscow amid recruits' uproar
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 58 mins ago
Kenya heads to Moscow amid recruits' uproar
Ndindi Nyoro: You can't love Kenya and support Ruto at the same time
By Josphat Thiong’o 58 mins ago
Ndindi Nyoro: You can't love Kenya and support Ruto at the same time
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved