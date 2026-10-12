'ODM is firm,' says Wanga as party eyes all Busia seats

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ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga speaks during the Imwatok Super Cup in Teso South, Busia County, flanked by party leaders during activities marking the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) national chairperson Gladys Wanga has dismissed claims that the party is weakening after Raila Odinga’s death.

Speaking during the Imwatok Super Cup in Teso South, Wanga said ODM would retain all its elective seats in Busia County, urging residents to remain united behind the party.

“Some people were saying that after Baba left us, ODM is buried with him. But we want to assure you that ODM is firm and that ODM will retain all its seat in Busia County,” Wanga maintained.

The Homa Bay governor also defended ODM’s participation in the broad-based government under President William Ruto, arguing that the arrangement would help ensure development reaches all parts of the country.

“Raila also left us in Broad-Based; we are firmly there because President William Ruto has decided that development will not happen in only one region but all the areas across the country,” she explained.

Wanga’s remarks come as ODM seeks to maintain its grassroots support and define its political direction following the death of Raila Odinga.

Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, at the age of 80. He served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 and led ODM for years, building a political base across western Kenya and other parts of the country.

Wanga led a delegation of party leaders to Busia as part of Mwezi Wa Baba, the party’s month-long programme to honour Raila’s contribution to Kenya’s democracy and Pan-Africanism.

The delegation, hosted by Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, included Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed, Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok and former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

The leaders toured Funyula and Teso South constituencies, where they engaged supporters during the commemorative activities.

Wanga praised Imwatok for organising the football tournament in Raila’s honour, noting that sporting events offered an opportunity to engage young people while keeping the former Prime Minister’s legacy alive.

ODM designated October 2026 as Mwezi Wa Baba, with activities planned across the country to mark the first anniversary of Raila’s death.

The programme began with a nationwide candle-lighting ceremony on October 2, followed by a memorial rally in Kakamega on October 9.

Further activities are planned in northern Kenya, the Coast region, Kajiado and Turkana before a concluding rally in Nairobi on October 31.