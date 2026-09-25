Battle for the grassroots as parties race to build 2027 machinery

Linda Mwananchi's political movement, led by Nairobi Senator Sifuna, during a rally at Mwangaza grounds in Kitale town on July 25, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The battle for the 2027 vote is shifting from big political rallies to the grassroots, with parties racing to recruit aspirants, strengthen local structures and expand their influence in areas controlled by rival formations.

With less than a year to the General Election, politicians are increasingly turning their attention to the ground, where the foundations of the next electoral contest are being laid.