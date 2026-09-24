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DCP warns against ethnic mobilisation in Narok

By George Sayagie | Sep. 24, 2026
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Nyandarua Senator John Methu addresses DCP rally in Ntulele, Narok East. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leaders have warned politicians against mobilising communities along ethnic lines, as political temperatures rise in Narok ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The warning came during a DCP rally at Ntulele Trading Centre in Narok East on Tuesday, against the backdrop of social media messages circulating in Narok claiming that Maasai youths have mobilised to storm Narok town on October 2.

The claims have triggered concern among residents and political leaders, with fears that ethnic rhetoric could undermine the peaceful coexistence of communities living and doing business in the county.

There was no independent confirmation that such a mobilisation had been organised, despite there being an empowerment drive for Narok youths on October 2.

According to a message from the organisers, youths from the Maa community in Narok town, in particular, have been asked to turn out in large numbers for the drive.

It was against this backdrop that Nyandarua Senator and DCP Secretary General John Methu urged politicians to exercise restraint and avoid rhetoric that could turn communities against each other.

“The political period will come and go, but the people will remain,” Methu said, calling on leaders to pursue their political ambitions without inciting residents along tribal lines.

The warning comes as DCP seeks to consolidate its support in the Maa region, with party officials presenting the outfit as an alternative political vehicle ahead of the 2027 elections.

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu has previously made similar appeals for peaceful coexistence in Narok, rejecting claims of tribal exclusion and urging politicians to avoid using ethnicity as a tool for political mobilisation.

“I want to tell the people of Narok Town Ward and the entire county that my government has no tribalism. We have led in peace and want to continue with peace,” Ntutu said in remarks reported recently in local media.

The governor has also maintained that all Kenyans have a constitutional right to live and conduct business anywhere in the country.

The renewed debate over ethnicity comes as political competition intensifies in Narok and neighbouring counties, where parties are seeking to consolidate support among different communities.

The issue has previously drawn the attention of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Earlier this month, the commission summoned Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku over remarks concerning the fielding of non-Maasai candidates for political positions in Kajiado and Narok.

 The commission said it was examining the remarks under provisions of the law dealing with negative ethnicity and hate speech.

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Related Topics

Narok Ethnic Mobilisation DCP Narok Rally Senator John Methu Governor Patrick Ntutu
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