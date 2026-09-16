Wiper's dilemma for Machakos senate ticket as fierce battle looms

Audio By Vocalize

At least ten aspirants have expressed interest in unseating the incumbent, Agnes Kavindu Muthama. [File, Standard]

Machakos County residents are staring at one of the most epic political battles in the history of devolution as the race for the senate race kicks off in earnest, ten months to the next general election.

So far, at least ten aspirants have expressed interest in unseating the incumbent, Agnes Kavindu Muthama, who has held the position since March 2021 after winning a by-election following the death of her predecessor, Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

She later successfully defended her seat in the 2022 general election on a Wiper Democratic Movement ticket, defeating her closest rivals, Urbanus Ngengele and prominent lawyer Bernard Muteti Mung’ata.

Now, the political ground is boiling once again. Nine men and a woman have stormed the ring to challenge her.

They include Agnes Gatiri Kamau, lawyer Jackson Musyoka Kalla, former Machakos Health Executive Committee Member, Daniel Yumbya, sitting Machakos County Lands Minister, Nathaniel Nganga and Human Rights Activist, Felix Wambua.

City Businessman, Urbanus Ngengele, Machakos-based lawyer James Kathili, former Cabinet Minister, Mutua Katuku and retired Senior Chief Joshua Kimeu have also declared interest in the seat.

Adding a potent twist to the contest, speculation is rife that Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who served two terms as Machakos Governor is warming up for a Senate run through his Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

The central dilemma lies within the region’s dominant political outfit, the Wiper Patriotic Front led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka. At least five aspirants including incumbent Senator Kavindu, lawyer Jackson Kalla, Nathaniel Nganga, Urbanus Ngengele, and Dr Daniel Yumbya are battling for the coveted Wiper ticket.

Observers say the Kalonzo-led party will face a major test while dispensing the party’s ticket given the fact that four of the aspirants are party loyalists.

So how will Wiper deal with a possible scenario of fall-out within the party, given the competing interests and undisputed loyalty to Kalonzo?

Different observers have predicted conflicting outcomes.

“I do not foresee any fallout arising from the award of the ticket. All the party (Wiper) needs to factor is pick a candidate who is capable of handling Alfred Mutua, who by and standards will be a force to reckon with,” says political analyst Pascal Ndei.

According to Ndei, the man or woman that should fly the Wiper ticket must have a strong education background that matches Mutua’s, youthful in age and possess meticulous mobilization and oratory skills.

“Any candidate who is older than Dr Mutua should be disqualified. The party will need a candidate who can easily connect with the youth. Again, the selection should consider regional balance. Picking a candidate who comes from Mwala, the home turf of Mutua will be a big political blunder. The party should also consider the fact that the sitting Deputy Governor (Francis Mwangangi) comes from Yatta constituency and you don’t expect another big feat to go to Yatta,” says Ndei.

He said the party was at liberty to pick the most formidable candidate through the established mechanisms including party primaries, direct nomination or consensus.

The aspirants themselves are demanding a transparent process. Dr. Daniel Yumbya expressed confidence in the party's assurances. “I am in Wiper and the party has assured all candidates that it will carry out free and fair nominations. I am up to the task and confident that I would win the nominations through a fair process,” Yumbya told the Standard in a phone interview.

He pledged to improve oversight, representation and champion for legislations that strengthen devolution. “One of my priorities if elected will be to push for the establishment of a Health Service Commission that will handle recruitment, promotion and deployment of healthcare workers. We must ensure there are corresponding resources for all devolved functions,” he said.

Urbanus Ngengele, who polled second after Kavindu in the 2022 general election said he was ready for a nomination process, dismissing claims that he was not a member of Wiper party.

“Among all those seeking Machakos senate Wiper ticket, I am the oldest life member with platinum membership since 2007. I am ready to undergo any process the party will deem appropriate in picking the right candidate to fly the ticket. I will be ready to support any of my opponents who beats me in a fair nomination,” said Ngengele.

Acknowledging widespread fears over Dr Mutua’s looming candidacy, Ngengele warned that Wiper cannot afford to gamble with its nomination in such a high-stakes contest.

Meanwhile, Jackson Musyoka Kalla is widely touted as a frontrunner due to his academic, legal, and administrative pedigree. An anonymous Wiper insider highlighted the high bar required for the flag-bearer.

“To win the senate seat, Wiper must pick a candidate who can match Mutua’s credentials. Someone who can easily connect with the youth and should also be a good mobilizer,” the source told The Standard.

Outside the Wiper ring, veteran politician Mutua Katuku confirmed he is firmly in the race to unseat Kavindu.

“Machakos has lagged behind in terms of devolution. We need to inject efficiency in administration of resources and lobby for resources from the national government and other sources to spur grassroots development. That job requires a fearless leader and is none other than myself,” said Katuku who is also the party leader of the People’s Trust Party (PTP).

Katuku defended his record when he served as Mwala MP and later appointed assistant minister for Finance before becoming a full Cabinet Minister in the Water docket during former President Daniel Moi’s era.

Another aspirant is Jubilee party’s Gitiri Kamau Agnes, a career farmer and social worker by profession who says her vision is to unlock the county’s huge potential for rapid transformation.

“My desire is to ensure effective representation, legislation and oversight in a manner that unleashes the full potential of Machakos residents to thrive,” said Gitiri.

She dismissed those questioning her ethnicity, terming it ‘backward’ thinking that has been overtaken by time.

Machakos-based lawyer, James Kathili has also thrown his hat into the ring. The advocate, who boasts of 26 years of legal expertise in both public and private practice says he is the right candidate to confront Kavindu at the ballot.

“I will bring unmatched expertise in the senate drawing experience from the ten years I have worked in a county government environment since the onset of devolution. I will be bold, fearless and fair,” said Kathili.

Curiously, Mutua, who is seen as the most lethal aspirant is yet to publicly declare interest.

The former governor has twice done impromptu visits to Machakos where he criticized the current county regime for allegedly failing to sustain some of the projects he initiated while in office.

When pressed by residents on his political trajectory, Mutua offered only a tantalizing teaser, "Mbele iko sawa." (The future looks bright).