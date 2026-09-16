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Ruto intensifies criticism against opposition

By Rogers Otiso and Isaiah Gwengi | Sep. 16, 2026
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President William Ruto speaking after pre-inspecting the Dhogoye Bridge in Bondo Constituency, Siaya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

President William Ruto has intensified his attack on the opposition, dismissing them as “planless” and driven by personal grievances as he defended his administration's track record.

Ruto, who began his Siaya tour with an inspection of the Kalandini-Ka Elija Road in Rarieda, said his administration was taking development to every part of the country without discrimination, insisting that the political agreement he had reached with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was founded on national unity and an end to tribal politics.

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