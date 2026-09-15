Linda Mwananchi leaders' tough choices after successful city tour

Linda Mwananchi team, led by Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo, George Natembeya, among others, during their Nairobi tour on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Despite the successful rally in Nairobi, the Linda Mwananchi movement still has significant hurdles to overcome as it seeks to convert its growing visibility and following into votes.

Nairobi was a major political statement for the movement as it conquered what was the political bedroom of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. It must now confront serious questions about whether it can sustain the political momentum and following that Raila commanded through multiple electoral cycles in the 10 months before the General Election.