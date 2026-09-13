Mudavadi warns against 'dead voters' claims

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at Kapseng’ere AIC Church in Nandi on September 13, 2026. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on politicians to lower the temperature ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning against tribal politics, goonism, reckless rhetoric and attempts to undermine confidence in the electoral process.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Kapseng’ere AIC Church in Nandi, Mudavadi said the road to the next election must be defined by ideas, leadership and the democratic will of Kenyans rather than violence or unconstitutional shortcuts.

He particularly took issue with political rhetoric suggesting that the 2027 election could be manipulated or that dead people would be used to cast ballots.

He said such claims risk creating unnecessary tension and undermining public confidence in an election that should be settled through legitimate democratic means.

“Wacha porojo ya kusema kwamba watu waliokufa watajua kupiga kura. Ruto hataiba kura but atapigiwa kura kwa njia halali,” Mudavadi said, insisting that Ruto would not need to steal votes to win.

He called on politicians to avoid propaganda and respect the outcome of the election, warning that Kenya could not afford another period of political instability.

“We want a free and fair election. That is what we are going for and nothing less. That is the democracy we want,” he said.

His remarks also touched on the dangers of political violence, chaos and goonism, with Mudavadi urging leaders to pursue political competition through organised parties, policies and mobilisation rather than street confrontations.

He expressed confidence that President William Ruto would secure a decisive victory in 2027, but insisted that such a victory must come through a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“I am confident President William Samoei Ruto will win resoundingly through the democratic will of Kenyans, not through unconstitutional means,” Mudavadi said.

He urged political leaders across the divide to give the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) room to prepare adequately for the election, including ensuring that the voters’ register is clean and credible.

Mudavadi also challenged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take firm action against politicians who promote tribalism, inflame tensions or deliberately cast doubt on the electoral process.

Mudavadi further challenged politicians seeking the presidency must have properly registered and functional parties with structures across the country.

He questioned how presidential aspirants whose parties are not registered would establish credible political structures in all 47 counties with the election approaching.

“Now you want to be president of the country and we have remained with 10 months and your party has not been registered. You will get where to create structures of your party in 47 counties?” he posed.

He criticised what he described as misleading claims by politicians who previously relied on ODM structures but are now seeking to project themselves as independent political forces.

Mudavadi argued that the experience of the Grand Coalition Government formed after the disputed 2007 election offers lessons on the importance of strong political parties.

According to Mudavadi, President Ruto’s current broad-based arrangement involving Kenya Kwanza and ODM should not come at the expense of UDA’s organisational strength.

He cited former President Mwai Kibaki’s experience under the Grand Coalition, arguing that the presence of several strong political parties made implementation of the government’s agenda more difficult.

Mudavadi said political influence should not be measured solely by numbers but by the quality of leadership, ideas and national influence the region provides.

“We are going for broad-based coalition where Kenya Kwanza with ODM, we are going as UDA. We cannot afford to have President Ruto as a leader of a broad-based coalition and weaken his political party,” he said.

He maintained that the country must prepare for the election without resorting to intimidation or violence.

“Let us choose unity over division, leadership over noise and democracy over reckless politics,” Mudavadi said.