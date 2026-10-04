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Governor Wavinya Ndeti calls on Ruto to end lecturers' strike

By Erastus Mulwa | Oct. 4, 2026
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Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti during her development tour at Masii market in Machakos County on October 2, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has urged President William Ruto to step in and find a solution to the perennial strikes by university lecturers.

Speaking in Kabaa, Mwala constituency, during a development tour of the region, Wavinya said it was urgent for the president to streamline the funding challenges in the country's higher education.

"It is clear the strike by university lecturers has to do with an inefficient funding mechanism in our institutions of higher learning. Our universities need a concise funding model that is sustainable," the governor said.

Wavinya warned the strike by university lecturers was triggered by failure by the government to confront genuine issues raised by the dons whose details are contained in the Collective Bargaining Agreement 2025-2029.

"If we really mean well for our children in the universities, we must move with speed and address the issues raised by lecturers. The government must act now and avoid a repetition of last year when universities closed down for nearly three months," Wavinya said.

The governor warned a prolonged withdrawal of lecturers' labour will seriously affect the universities' academic calendar and take a toll on parents and students who are struggling to make ends meet.

"The paralysis in our universities will hit the students hard. It will mean delays in completion of coursework and more stay in campus which is expensive for parents and guardians," she said.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti speaking when she toured development projects in Mwala constituency, Machakos County on October 3, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

She took issue with the proposal to have individual universities foot their budgets for lecturers' salaries, terming it 'a big joke.'

"How do you expect universities to pay lecturers from students' fees while many students are even unable to pay tuition? The Government must rethink that decision and take up the responsibility to pay lecturers through the exchequer," she said.

The Governor drummed up support for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, urging residents to rally behind his bid for the presidency come 2027.

"They have been claiming the opposition has no agenda. That is not true. Our agenda is to install leadership that will restore good governance and make devolution work," she said.

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Related Topics

University Funding Model Lecturers Strike Eduaction Mess Education Reforms
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