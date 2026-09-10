Sotik MP's 'one-term' slip steals show as Ruto takes aim at opposition

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President William Ruto addresses residents after commissioning the Kipkelion last mile connectivity project and construction of the 53km Sabunit-Kapkondor/Furaha-Hill Tea Access Road in Kipkelion East, Kericho County. [PCS]

Sotik MP Francis Sigei suffered an awkward slip of the tongue on Thursday when he appeared to endorse President William Ruto for “one term” instead of repeating the Kenya Kwanza camp's familiar two-term campaign rallying call.

The verbal blunder came as Sigei welcomed President Ruto during the commissioning of the Chebole–Kiplokyi–Kapkoros Road in Sotik Constituency, Bomet County, at the tail end of the President's working tour of Bomet and Kericho counties.

In his brief address, the elderly legislator warmly welcomed the President and praised the road project before mistakenly invoking the very slogan being used by Ruto's political opponents against him.

“Your Excellency, you are highly welcome. We are saying you have arrived home. I want to tell you, Your Excellency, we have really been waiting for you. This road you have commissioned is important because it will open up this area. That is why we say you are welcome and that is why we say one term... secondly...” Sigei said before continuing with his address.

The slip of the tongue came amid an intensifying political battle over President Ruto's bid for a second term, with sections of the opposition increasingly rallying supporters around the “one-term” slogan ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The crowd responded with laughter as the MP descended from the rooftop of the car where he was addressing them.

And in what appeared to be a direct response to growing political attacks, President Ruto earlier dismissed opposition leaders as politicians with no development record, no credible agenda and no vision for Kenya's future.

Speaking at Kapkatet Grounds in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County, on the second day of his working tour of Bomet and Kericho counties, Ruto said the opposition posed what he described as an “existential threat” to the country's progress because its leaders were focused on reversing his administration's programmes rather than presenting alternative policies.

He argued that leaders threatening to undo gains made by his administration would drag the country backwards instead of moving it forward.

“The difference between those of us who want to make Kenya a first-world economy and those who want to take us back to the Stone Age is like day and night,” President Ruto said.

The President challenged the opposition to produce a clear manifesto and policy alternatives, accusing its leaders of making him the centrepiece of their political campaigns.

Dismissing claims that the Kenya Kwanza administration had over-promised Kenyans during the 2022 General Election campaigns, Ruto insisted that his government was steadily delivering on its commitments.

“We are building roads. What is the opposition plan? We have affordable housing, universal health coverage, and we are creating jobs for youth. What is their plan?” He asked.

He added: “Their agenda is one-term and Kasongo, among other slogans. They should find an agenda. William Ruto cannot be their agenda.”

Ruto maintained that his administration had not over-promised, saying its development agenda was visible across the country.

“We did not overpromise because we knew what we were doing. Our plan is solid, and our delivery is evident. We have transformed Kenya in accordance with our plan and agenda,” he said.

The President said no region would be left behind in the distribution of development projects, insisting that every Kenyan was entitled to roads, electricity, water, jobs and quality public services regardless of political affiliation or geographical location.

“Every part of Kenya must get equal development. This is what my administration is doing despite opposition from people who don't believe in equal distribution of national resources and development across the country,” he said.

Earlier, President Ruto broke ground for the construction of the 53-kilometre Sabunit–Kapkondor–Furaha–Hill Tea Access Road in Londiani, Kipkelion East Constituency.

The Sh3 billion project is expected to link key tea- and coffee-growing areas in Kericho County.

Ruto said his administration's agricultural reforms were beginning to bear fruit, citing increased earnings among coffee farmers.

“Our agricultural reforms are delivering results. Kericho coffee farmers emerged as the highest earners at Sh6 billion last year,” he said.

The President also said the government had revived road projects that had stalled since 2022 after settling Sh900 billion owed to contractors.

He announced that the payments had enabled contractors to return to project sites, adding that more than 6,000 kilometres of roads were currently under construction across the country.

In Kericho town, Ruto said the government was investing Sh5.6 billion to construct the first 2,200 affordable housing units, out of a planned 5,000, as part of efforts to transform the town into a city.

He also announced plans to establish a Special Economic Zone to attract investment and create employment opportunities.

The President further said construction of Kabianga Medical School in Kericho town would begin soon at a cost of Sh1 billion.

“We are also building Londiani and Kericho Referral hospitals to strengthen healthcare in the county,” Ruto said.

Regarding sports infrastructure, the President announced that Sh1.1 billion was being invested in Kapkatet Stadium, while another Sh1 billion was allocated for the construction of Kericho Green Stadium.

Kapkatet Stadium is being upgraded into a 10,000-capacity facility featuring a six-lane running track, a standard football pitch and other modern sporting amenities.

The President said the government had also secured Sh1.6 billion for water and sanitation projects in Kapkatet and Litein, with another Sh400 million allocated for Kericho town.

An additional Sh1.6 billion has been earmarked for the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity programme to connect 16,000 households in Kericho County.

In Bureti Constituency, Ruto launched the construction of the 34-kilometre Panda Pilis–Kampala–Bokoiyot–Mabasi Road and said Sh22 billion was being spent to construct 300 kilometres of roads across Kericho County.

He also handed over the Kapkatet Modern Market to Mama Mboga and other small-scale traders.

The market will accommodate more than 200 traders and is among 12 modern markets being constructed across Kericho County.

“The market is one of the 12 we are building across Kericho County to ensure traders do business in decent and dignified spaces, complete with electricity, water, toilets, storage facilities, cold rooms and internet,” he said.

The President said his administration remained committed to delivering more than 600 modern markets nationwide.

He later travelled to Sotik Constituency in Bomet County, where he commissioned the Chebole–Kiplokyi–Kapkoros Road and launched construction of the Kipsonoi–Kamureito–Kapkelei Road.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Kericho Governor Eric Mutai, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and several MPs accompanied the President.

President Ruto's four-day working tour of Kericho and Bomet counties continues on Friday and Saturday.