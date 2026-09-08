Former MP elected Murang'a branch Jubilee Party chairperson

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Former Mathioya MP Peter Kimari. [File, Standard]

Former Mathioya MP Peter Kimari has been elected Murang’a branch Jubilee Party chairperson after Njuguna Mubea resigned from the position.

Kimari was unanimously elected to the position on Monday after Mubea resigned and defected to the People's Party of Kenya associated with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The former MP said he was humbled and honoured to be elected Murang’a branch Jubilee chairperson and promised to champion the party’s activities.

“This is not just a title, but a sacred trust placed in my hands by the people of Murang’a,” he said.

The Mathioya parliamentary aspirant thanked the Jubilee Party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, the presidential candidate, Dr Fred Matiang’i, and other party officials for their confidence in his ability to steer the party's activities in Murang’a County.

Mubea, who resigned from the Jubilee leadership on September 3, 2026, said he was moving to another chapter in his political journey having served since 2022, following his transition from TNA.

“Am grateful to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for believing in me in my youth to take a big political office,” he said, adding that Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni mentored him.

Mubea is an ally of the PPK leader Nyoro, who has been holding meet-the-people meetings in Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Kiambu counties.

Recently, Jubilee deputy party leader Kioni urged the opposition to close ranks and present a united front against President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Spice FM on August 11, 2026, Kioni said the stakes are higher than in 2022 because the opposition will be up against an incumbent rather than an open field.

"The reality that should hit us as the opposition is that we should not lie to people that we are united while calling other people in the opposition 'moles,'" said Kioni.

He contrasted the coming poll with the 2022 election, noting that former President Uhuru Kenyatta's retirement had forced voters to choose between two newcomers to the top job.

"It will be hard if we, the opposition, act as if this is 2022 because then Uhuru was going home; we had to pick from people outside government between Ruto and Raila. In 2027, Ruto is fighting for his survival. If you don't factor in that he will win," observed Kioni.