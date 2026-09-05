Atellah courted for Lang'ata seat as youths push 2027 bid

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KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah (left) during a meeting with Lang'ata residents. [Courtesy]

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah is being courted for the Lang'ata parliamentary seat, after more than 1,000 youths in the constituency urged him to vie for it in the 2027 General Election.

Incumbent MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, has declared he will not defend the seat, opting instead to run for the Nairobi Senate seat.

During a visit to the constituency, the youths questioned Atellah on how he would address challenges facing Lang'ata and heard his proposals on education, healthcare, youth empowerment and support for informal-sector workers.

Atellah said he would prioritise education, including changes to how bursaries are distributed.

"Education is a right for every child in Lang'ata," said Atellah while outlining his proposed approach to bursary distribution.

At Madaraka Garage, Atellah also met hundreds of Jua Kali operators and mechanics who raised concerns about insecure workspaces, limited access to modern equipment and the cost of healthcare.

He said he would seek support for artisans through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), including bursaries, access to equipment and support for Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs).

Atellah also proposed a healthcare programme for Jua Kali workers and their families, saying artisans should not face financial hardship after workplace injuries or illness.

He said he would push for better working conditions and greater security of tenure for informal-sector operators while supporting access to modern diagnostic equipment and skills certification.

The push for Atellah to enter elective politics comes as he starts a fresh five-year term as KMPDU secretary general after winning the April 2026 election unopposed.

The union has said his new term will focus on enforcing existing agreements, clearing outstanding salary arrears and advancing doctors' welfare.

Under Atellah's leadership, KMPDU reported that 5,186 doctors received long-standing salary arrears in 2025 while more than 3,100 were promoted across counties, ministries and Level 6 hospitals.

More than 1,000 doctors also moved from contractual to permanent and pensionable terms.

The union is pushing for salary adjustments, payment of outstanding arrears and finalisation of the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2026.