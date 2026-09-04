Face the residents, leaders tell Sakaja after moving to podcast

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the launch of the 'let's talk' podcast on September 3, 2026.[File]

The latest move by Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja to launch a podcast so as to speak to the electorates in Nairobi on matters development has elicited mixed reactions among the city residents.

Some elected leaders in Nairobi have also observed that the move portrays that the city could be wide for a governor or his past attempts to reach city residents may have backfired.