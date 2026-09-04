Face the residents, leaders tell Sakaja after moving to podcast

The latest move by Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja to launch a podcast so as to speak to the electorates in Nairobi on matters development has elicited mixed reactions among the city residents.
Some elected leaders in Nairobi have also observed that the move portrays that the city could be wide for a governor or his past attempts to reach city residents may have backfired.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902