Opposition intensifies coalition talks

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United Opposition leaders, Wiper Democratic Front’s Kalonzo Musyoka and PLP’s Martha Karua, during a media briefing on July 16, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The United Alternative Government has held another closed-door consultation today as they continue to foster unity among the principals. In a second meeting inside eight days, the United Alternative Government held another round of boardroom talks as they look to tackle the initial steps of coalition building. Eight principals of the outfit were present. Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, in a statement on his Facebook page, emphasised that their mission remains to unite Kenyans, restore hope and Komboa Kenya.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i said that the meeting was centred on strengthening their unity and defining a common path forward. On his Facebook page, he said, " We remain united by a clear purpose: to bring Kenyans together, restore hope and build a better future for our country."

Representing Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, Cleophas Malala on his Facebook page expressed optimism that the United Alternative Government would produce a single candidate to defeat President William Ruto. Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa on his Facebook page said, "Coalition building is not an event; it's a delicate process that takes time. Consultations continue day by day, week by week, month by month until the deed is done," he said.

Omingo Magara of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) stated that the resolve of the principals was to submit to the wishes of Kenyans by putting country above self. People's Liberation Party (PLP) Leader Martha Karua was also present at the meeting. Former Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa, Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti of Devolution Empowerment Party were also present.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has not been at either meeting. In the meeting held on 24th last week, he was having the final deliberations of his conclave before he gave out a report. He subsequently flew out of the country to the United States, thus missing today's meeting. His party is set to hold a tour of Nairobi Central Business District tomorrow.