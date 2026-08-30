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Kenya Kwanza leaders hit out at opposition over IEBC attacks

By Peter Kipkemoi | Aug. 30, 2026
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Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot says IEBC has the right to work without political interference. [James Omoro, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza leaders led by Senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot have castigated opposition leaders over attacks against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking in Ang'ata Barrikoi Ward in Transmara South, Cheruiyot said the commission has a right to do work without political interference.

"You were making a lot of noise about the IEBC in the Ol Kalou by-election that there was a plot to steal votes. When they declared you the winner, you went silent. Now as we head to the 2027 General Elections, let IEBC do its work without political interference. They have a constitutional right to do their work independently," he said.

The sentiments were echoed by Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei, who claimed that DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has started panicking ahead of the next General Election.

"When you see someone starting to rant and talk about IEBC, know that he has started panicking about the General Election. But we want to assure you that we do not play politics with IEBC, they know their work according to the Constitution," Tonkei said.

The leaders who drummed up support for President Ruto's re-election bid, addressed rallies in Olorroil Ward in Narok North constituency.

Kitutu Chache North MP and UDA Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi lauded President Ruto's leadership, saying that since he took over, he has employed over 100,000 teachers, built affordable housing across the country and roads.

"William Ruto has helped us a lot. If you go to Western, you will find he has built many modern markets. If you go to Kisii you will find he has built affordable housing. Even here in Narok he has built very many roads," Nyakundi said.

President's aide Farouk Kibet, who accompanied the leaders, said Gachagua failed in his job and should now stay at home because he cannot even lead as a village elder.

"We removed this tribalist from office and as it is now, he has failed in his job and there is nowhere he will ever lead, even as a village elder, he cannot," Kibet said.

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Related Topics

IEBC Attacks Senator Aaron Cheruiyot DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Opposition Leaders
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