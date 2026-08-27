Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KATIBA 16: The document that gave Gen Z a voice to demand accountability

By Prestone Murunga | Aug. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Youth during the past Gen Z protests in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

In August 2010, a 10-year-old Kenyan sat before a television, watching adults celebrate a document he could barely understand. At Uhuru Park, President Mwai Kibaki lifted the new Constitution as thousands cheered.

A 21-gun salute rang out as Kenya appeared to turn a new page. For the child watching at home, it was simply another major national event. He did not know Article 33, he had never heard of Article 37. He could not explain what a Bill of Rights was or why the adults around him were so invested in the document. The child was a Gen-Z.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

2024 Gen Z Protests Kenya's 2010 Constitution Gen Z Protests Anti-Finance Bill Protests
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
National
By George Sayagie
41 mins ago
New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
41 mins ago
Kenya's debt pile hits Sh13 trillion as borrowing draws scrutiny
Business
By Ndungu Gachane
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality
By Hudson Gumbihi 41 mins ago
New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality
Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
By George Sayagie 41 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
Kenya's debt pile hits Sh13 trillion as borrowing draws scrutiny
By Ndungu Gachane 41 mins ago
Kenya's debt pile hits Sh13 trillion as borrowing draws scrutiny
Mukuru residents up in arms over 'sold out' Affordable Housing units
By Gentrix Osano and Newton Kimaiyo 41 mins ago
Mukuru residents up in arms over 'sold out' Affordable Housing units
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved