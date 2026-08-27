KATIBA 16: The document that gave Gen Z a voice to demand accountability

Youth during the past Gen Z protests in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

In August 2010, a 10-year-old Kenyan sat before a television, watching adults celebrate a document he could barely understand. At Uhuru Park, President Mwai Kibaki lifted the new Constitution as thousands cheered.

A 21-gun salute rang out as Kenya appeared to turn a new page. For the child watching at home, it was simply another major national event. He did not know Article 33, he had never heard of Article 37. He could not explain what a Bill of Rights was or why the adults around him were so invested in the document. The child was a Gen-Z.