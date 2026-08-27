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The right to access government information faces a reality check to date

By Newton Kimaiyo | Aug. 27, 2026
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The Senate building [File]

The new constitution brought about access to information while providing new framework in which information is disseminated to the public and the limitation that is accompanied with it.

We reflect on the journey into the evolution of access to information under the new constitution the gains it has come up with and the misses that we are encountering as a nation.

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Katiba @16 2010 Constitution IEBC Access to Information Act
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