Despite billions in funding, Kenya's watchdogs still struggle to bite

Sixteen years after the 2010 Constitution created a new architecture of independent commissions and offices, Kenya’s accountability institutions face a difficult verdict, they have produced notable investigations, prosecutions and recoveries, but persistent corruption, police abuses, ethnic profiling and political incitement continue to expose deep weaknesses.
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