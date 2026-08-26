Mukhisa Kituyi: Alternative government yet to agree on unity

Former Kimilili MP Mukhisa Kituyi during an interview with the Standard on August 25, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Alternative Government spokesperson Mukhisa Kituyi has brought back into sharp focus one of the opposition’s most difficult questions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

How and when will a collection of opposition leaders with different political bases, ambitions and ideas agree on one presidential candidate?