ODM, UDA begin joint manifesto talks as leaders rally behind Ruto's re-election bid

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The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have begun negotiations on a joint manifesto, signalling a deepening political partnership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga announced that the two parties have each appointed five members to a joint committee tasked with harmonising their policy priorities and crafting a common agenda.

Speaking during the burial of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi's brother, Daniel Oluoch, in Ugunja, Siaya County, Oburu said the negotiations had already begun.

"We have each selected five members who will sit together and begin working on a joint manifesto. The negotiations have already started," said Oburu.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi urged the Luo community to remain united and support President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

"We must remain united in order to achieve this," said Mbadi, adding that the community should safeguard its political interests under the leadership of Oburu Oginga.

Mbadi also hinted that the community should begin positioning itself to produce a presidential candidate in the 2032 General Election after the expiry of President Ruto's expected second term.

Seme MP James Nyikal called for strengthening ODM, saying the party needed to retain its political influence even as it pursued cooperation with UDA. "If we are going into partnership, we must be strong and that can only be done when we have numbers as registered voters and also ODM party members," said Nyikal.

His remarks underscored concerns within sections of ODM that the party should maintain a strong grassroots base to enhance its bargaining power in any political arrangement.

The burial attracted senior national and county leaders, including Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, ODM National Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Ugunja MP Moses Omondi, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode and other leaders.

Notably absent was Siaya Governor James Orengo, one of ODM's senior leaders who has in recent months openly questioned the party's growing cooperation with UDA and insisted that ODM should remain a strong and independent political movement. His absence was conspicuous at a gathering dominated by leaders who publicly backed the ongoing engagement between the two parties.

The commencement of the joint manifesto talks marks another milestone in the evolving relationship between ODM and UDA and is expected to shape the country's political realignments as parties prepare for the 2027 General Election.