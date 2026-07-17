IEBC distances self from masked, hooded men patrolling Ol Kalou during mini-polls

Ol Kalou rogue police without uniform. [Courtesy]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday evening distanced itself from masked and hooded men reportedly traversing Ol Kalou during the ongoing by-elections, with some firing tea

When responding to queries by reporters over the presence of hooded men captured on camera firing into the air from unmarked vehicles, IEBC Commissioner Hassan Noor Hassan distanced the commission from the individuals.