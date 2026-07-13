Kang'ata's driver shot at Linda Mwananchi rally

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata’s vehicle after an alleged attack in Nyahururu. [Courtesy, Meta]

Tensions escalated in Nyahururu town yesterday when hired goons disrupted a rally organised by a faction of the Linda Mwananchi Movement, heightening tensions in the area amid high-stakes politics surrounding the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

A driver to Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata was reportedly shot in the chest, and he is admitted to a local hospital.