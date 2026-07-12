Don't gamble with 2027 polls, DP Kindiki urges Mt Kenya residents

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged residents of the Mt Kenya region to remain firmly behind President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election, arguing that the President’s re-election would position the region to produce Kenya’s next Head of State.

Speaking on Sunday during a series of church services and public engagements in Meru County, Prof. Kindiki appealed to the region not to "gamble" with what he described as a historic political opportunity. He maintained that supporting President Ruto for a second term would strengthen Mt Kenya’s prospects of assuming the presidency after 2032.

“Don’t play ping pong with a chance like this at the Presidency. Just like in football, the best-placed person to score receives the ball and puts it in the net. After President Ruto, I am the best placed person to take over from him. I’m the striker staring at the goal,” Kindiki said.

His remarks come as political realignments continue to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, with leaders seeking to consolidate regional support bases.

The Mt Kenya region remains one of the country’s most influential voting blocs and is expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the presidential race.

The Deputy President attended services at the Methodist Church Abothuguchi Synod in Imenti Central Constituency, where he led a fundraising drive for the construction of the church headquarters.

Later, he represented President Ruto at another fundraising event for the Methodist Church Laare Synod in Igembe North before addressing residents at a public rally.

Kindiki dismissed alternative political formations, saying they did not offer Mt Kenya a realistic path to the presidency.

“In the other formation, this region is not under consideration to produce the next President anytime soon. With President Ruto’s leadership, the opportunity is right before us. Do not be deceived; this is the best possible chance for our region,” he said.

The Deputy President also defended his political record, citing his service as Senator, Senate Majority Leader, Deputy Speaker, Interior Cabinet Secretary and now Deputy President.

“Let them continue insulting me and belittling me. I have served in several leadership positions, and they must respect us,” he stated.

Kindiki further defended the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying it had undertaken major development projects across Meru County.

He cited the ongoing upgrade of Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to Level 6 status, road projects worth KSh39 billion, electricity expansion valued at KSh2.3 billion, modern markets and the redesign of the Nithi Bridge.

“There is no other government that has accorded undivided attention to the Meru region than President Ruto’s government. We will deliver all our promises, but I ask our people to be patient,” Kindiki said.