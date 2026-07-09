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Kenyans' fear money is replacing merit ahead of 2027 General Election

By Stecy Atieno | Jul. 9, 2026
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For millions of Kenyans preparing for the 2027 General Election, the power of the ballot is increasingly being overshadowed by the power of the purse.

A nationwide survey by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) paints a picture of a democracy where financial muscle, rather than leadership credentials, is increasingly seen as the deciding factor in who gets elected.

The findings reveal that 94 per cent of Kenyans believe money significantly influences election outcomes while 91 per cent of young people say financial power has become the biggest determinant of electoral success.

For many young Kenyans, confidence in the country's democratic process is steadily fading. The survey found that 86 per cent believe the growing influence of money has undermined the fairness of elections, raising fresh concerns over the integrity of the 2027 polls.

Speaking during the launch of the report, NCCK Canon Chris Kinyanjui warned that elections are becoming increasingly commercialised with campaign financing shifting from political support to business investment. Wealthy financiers, he said, increasingly back candidates with the expectation of recouping their investment through government contracts, appointments and other political favours once those candidates assume office.

Behind this growing dependence on money is an economy that has left many citizens struggling to make ends meet. High taxation, unemployment and declining purchasing power have created fertile ground for vote buying, with desperate voters often targeted through cash handouts of between Sh200 and Sh500 or basic food items such as maize flour.

The council warned that the country's economic hardships may be fueling a dangerous cycle in which poverty becomes a political tool.

"There are clear implications that this crippling poverty is politically driven for the sole purpose of enabling politicians to bribe desperate voters to get elected," the council said.

The survey also identifies intimidation and the use of hired gangs(goonism) as persistent threats to free and fair elections, saying such practices continue to weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

But the influence of money, the report says, is no longer confined to campaign rallies and polling stations. It is increasingly finding its way into places traditionally regarded as moral centres of society.

Canon Kinyanjui cautioned that political donations are gradually undermining the independence of churches, exposing faith-based organisations to patronage and partisan interests. He warned that such relationships threaten the moral authority churches have long held in speaking out against injustice, corruption and abuse of power.

As the country inches closer to another election cycle, NCCK is urging religious institutions to remain politically independent while championing civic education, integrity and issue-based leadership.

The council also appealed to voters not to allow financial hardship to determine how they cast their ballots.

"We appeal to Kenyans to refuse to be politically swayed with the few breadcrumbs being thrown before them," it said.

The council believes restoring public confidence in Kenya's elections will require more than electoral reforms. It says citizens, political leaders and religious institutions all have a role to play in ensuring that future elections are decided by ideas, integrity and leadership rather than the size of a candidate's wallet.

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2027General Election NCCK Election bribing 2027 polls
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