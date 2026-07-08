Wanjigi bets on town hall meetings to shape 2027 manifesto

As politicians intensify early campaigns through church fundraisers, donations and cash handouts, presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi is taking a different route, using town hall meetings across the country to shape what he says will be a people-driven manifesto ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Speaking during a town hall meeting in Nakuru on Tuesday to mark the Saba Saba anniversary, Wanjigi said his campaign would be anchored on public participation, with policies informed by the views and experiences of ordinary Kenyans rather than political elites.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…