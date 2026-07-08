Wanjigi bets on town hall meetings to shape 2027 manifesto

SAFINA party leader Jimi Wanjigi during a media briefing in Nairobi on June 15th 2026

As politicians intensify early campaigns through church fundraisers, donations and cash handouts, presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi is taking a different route, using town hall meetings across the country to shape what he says will be a people-driven manifesto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Nakuru on Tuesday to mark the Saba Saba anniversary, Wanjigi said his campaign would be anchored on public participation, with policies informed by the views and experiences of ordinary Kenyans rather than political elites.