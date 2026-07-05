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Ol Kalou decides: The making of Ruto-Gachagua fight for Mt Kenya supremacy

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jul. 5, 2026
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Muchina Nyaga of the UDA party and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the DCP party will be contesting in the Ol Kalou by-election. [Courtesy]

The tension-riddled Ol Kalou Parliamentary by-elections is transforming into a high-stakes duel pitting President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and one with far reaching consequences ahead of the 2027 elections.

 Triggered by the death of Jubilee party MP David Kiaraho, the mini-poll has morphed into a  high-octane battle for the control of Mt Kenya’s political leadership and is already proving to be a rehearsal for the forthcoming general elections.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Byelection Mt Kenya Politics Ol Kalou Constituency Ol Kalou Campaign
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