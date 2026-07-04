Flagged down: Why leaders resolved to ban Somali clan flags in Eastleigh

Eastleigh, one of the capital city’s busiest commercial and multicultural neighbourhoods, has found itself at the centre of national conversation after localleadersoutlawed public gatherings organised aroundSomaliclanflags.
In taking the action, theleadersargue that such displays threaten community cohesion, undermine Kenya’s sovereignty and risk importing political divisions that have long destabilised neighbouring Somalia.
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