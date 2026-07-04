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Flagged down: Why leaders resolved to ban Somali clan flags in Eastleigh

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 4, 2026
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Eastleigh, one of the capital city’s busiest commercial and multicultural neighbourhoods, has found itself at the centre of national conversation after local leaders outlawed public gatherings organised around Somali clan flags.

In taking the action, the leaders argue that such displays threaten community cohesion, undermine Kenya’s sovereignty and risk importing political divisions that have long destabilised neighbouring Somalia.

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