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Stay in your lane, Kindiki tells Gachagua

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 23, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has once again drawn battle lines with his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua after he told him to "stay in his lane".

This comes as Kindiki wondered how the former DP can question his understanding of constitutional law.

Taking to his social media, DP Kindiki said that Gachagaua thrives on insults, division and what he described as primitive politics.

“Your comparative advantage is in matters insults, division. Stay in your lane,” he posted.

Kindiki defended his credentials as a law professor saying he had spent years studying constitutional law from other countries.

“I hear you want to teach me Constitutional Law, and that you doubt my understanding of not just the Constitution of Kenya but of the over one hundred other national constitutions that I started studying many years ago,” he said.

Kindiki's response came hours after Gachagua criticised him over his remarks on Presidential terms where he said that President William Ruto, should be re-elected because the constitution guarantees him a second term.

 “Please, don’t embarrass us. You are our son. You are thinking and reading the Constitution upside down,” said Gachagua.

According to the former DP if the drafters of the constitution meant to say that every President should automatically serve two terms then it would have been provided for as a 10-year term not a five-year term.

“The constitution of Kenya says that President is eligible for not more than two terms, it does not say two-terms, you can lead for one-term and during the elections while seeking for a second-term you get sent home,” said Gachagua who was speaking at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County.

“The same constitution says there shall be an election every five years.”

Kindiki further accused Gachagua of going after him during his rallies saying that he will answer him when time is right.

“Umenitafuta sana, but at the right time I will answer you. For now, niko busy, I won’t descend.”

When Kindiki made the remarks, he dismissed the one-term calls from the United Alternative Government and critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“There is no such thing as one term in the Constitution, and whoever says so has not read it well. The Constitution says two terms; the first to introduce programmes, policies, projects and changes, while the second term is to complete the projects,” Kindiki said which prompted today’s reaction from Gachagua.

Kindiki expressed confidence that his boss President Ruto would be re-elected over his track record.

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Kithure Kindiki Rigathi Gachagua President William Ruto
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