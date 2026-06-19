Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid

Jubilee Party presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [Courtesy, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday held talks with Linda Mwananchi leaders as efforts to agree on a joint Opposition presidential candidate between the Edwin Sifuna-led team and the Rigathi Gachagua-Kalonzo Musyoka alliance intensified.

Matiang’i, the de facto Jubilee Party presidential candidate, met Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka. Sources said he urged them to support his presidential bid in next year’s election.