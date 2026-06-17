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Ex-CJ Maraga blasts Ruto government, declares 2027 presidential bid

By Elijah Mwamuli | Jun. 17, 2026
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Former Chief Justice David Maraga argued that corruption denies citizens essential services and opportunities, despite the country having sufficient resources. [File, Standard]

Former Chief Justice and United Green Movement (UGM) party leader David Maraga yesterday warned that the country risks losing its constitutional and moral direction.

Speaking during his State of the Nation address at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on Tuesday, where he also declared his bid  for the 2027 presidential race, Maraga said Kenya’s problem is not lack of resources or talent but a persistent culture of corruption and failure by leaders to uphold accountability.

He criticised President William Ruto, his Cabinet and senior government officials, accusing them of enabling theft of public resources and turning the country into what he termed a “full-blown criminal enterprise.”

“The President, his Cabinet and top officials in government, together with corrupt businessmen, have turned government into business,” he said. “They have created programmes like SHA, Affordable Housing, G-to-G fuel importation and embarked on mega projects all geared towards stealing from the public.”

Fight on corruption 

Maraga argued that corruption denies citizens essential services and opportunities, despite the country having sufficient resources.

He further noted that Kenya loses about Sh3 billion daily through corruption and poor management, leaving citizens burdened with inadequate healthcare, weak education systems, unemployment and a high cost of living.

He insisted that the fight against corruption must be anchored on strict adherence to the law.

Maraga also pointed economic hardship witnessed during his nationwide tours, saying Kenyans had expressed frustration over unemployment, poverty, poor infrastructure and the high cost of living. He added that many also recalled with grief the deaths of youths during the 2024 Gen Z protests.

The UGM leader emphasised the need to respect and fully implement the Constitution, noting that sovereignty belongs to the people and that leaders derive their authority from them.

He expressed concern over what he termed the weakening of institutions mandated to safeguard accountability, justice and transparency, calling for their independence to be protected. He further urged public officials to recognise that leadership is a public trust.

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David Maraga Cost Of Living 2027 Elections 2027 Presidential Race
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