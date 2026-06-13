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No direct tickets, Oburu promises transparent ODM primaries

By Juliet Omelo and Eucabeth Nyarianya | Jun. 13, 2026
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ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga addressing leaders from Taita Taveta County at PAWAA Center in Nairobi. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has assured party members that the party's nomination process ahead of the 2027 General Election will be free, fair and devoid of favoritism, in a move aimed at addressing longstanding concerns over the issuance of direct tickets.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from Taita Taveta County, Oburu said all aspirants seeking ODM tickets would be subjected to a transparent nomination process, insisting that only those who emerge victorious in party primaries would secure the party's endorsement.

"There will be no favouritism in the coming elections. The one who wins the primaries will be the one awarded the party ticket," Oburu said.

His remarks come amid growing calls within the party for reforms in its internal electoral processes, with some members previously accusing the leadership of favouring preferred candidates through direct nominations.

Oburu further revealed that ODM was still engaged in discussions with the ruling UDA party over the possibility of forming an alliance ahead of the 2027 elections. He maintained that any agreement reached would ensure equitable sharing of opportunities.

"We are going to negotiate for each and every position right from the presidency to the MCA position," he said, adding that the proposed arrangement would be based on a 50-50 understanding.

During the meeting, delegates from Taita Taveta raised concerns  over what they described as declining political influence within the county and inadequate representation in appointments.

They accused Governor Andrew Mwadime of sidelining ODM members in appointments to county boards in favour of individuals affiliated with other political parties.

The delegates also highlighted internal divisions within ODM, warning that persistent wrangles could weaken the party's support base in the region if left unresolved.

Oburu acknowledged the grievances, noting that similar concerns had been reported in other counties.

"I have heard all the concerns raised and I am aware the situation is not restricted to just Taita Taveta. These issues are reflected in other counties as well. We are working to resolve everything and have our party as strong as it was," he said.

He urged members to remain united and intensify recruitment drives to strengthen ODM ahead of the 2027 polls.

Also speaking at the meeting, Ruth Odinga called on party members to uphold unity and embrace public participation in decision-making processes, saying a cohesive party would be better positioned for future electoral contests.

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Related Topics

Oburu Oginga ODM Primaries 2027 Elections ODM Wrangles
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