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Cherargei alleges UDA infiltration plot in DCP ahead of Kirinyaga race

By David Njaaga | May. 26, 2026
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Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei. [File,Standard]

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has alleged that President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) plans to infiltrate the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) in the Kirinyaga governor race.

Cherargei made the claims on Tuesday, May 26,  at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, where he accused the ruling party of attempting to retain influence in the Mt Kenya region through opposition-linked tickets ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I want to warn all aspirants under the DCP that it is the highest auction in the house,” said Cherargei. “Some of us have intelligence that the people who are funded will be given the party tickets by the DCP,” Cherargei observed.

He alleged that UDA intends to back candidates inside opposition formations while publicly distancing itself from internal party processes.

“We are going to have our candidates in UDA and also in DCP, but they sing UDA at night,” Cherargei noted.

Cherargei also criticised DCP leader and impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his recent fundraising trip to the United Kingdom (UK), alleging it fell short of its target.

“He told us he was going to raise 2 billion in London, but I am told he raised only 2 million or was it 1.5 million,” Cherargei explained. “Kenyans knew that this is a political con man.”

Gachagua has defended his recent travel, saying he cut short a UK visit to return home and address domestic concerns, including rising fuel prices.

“I will prioritise overseeing the nomination process as we prepare for the upcoming Ol Kalou by-election,” Gachagua stated.

The Kirinyaga governor race is shaping up as a key contest in Mt Kenya politics, with Governor Anne Waiguru barred from seeking re-election after serving two terms. Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici is among those expected to contest after aligning with opposition politics.

“I will join any opposition party, DCP, PLP, Jubilee or DP, so long as it is in the opposition,” Ngirici explained.

Cherargei maintained that UDA remains dominant in the region despite growing opposition activity.

“As the government, Mt Kenya is a stronghold of UDA,” Cherargei noted.

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