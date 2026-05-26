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DCP leaders warn rivals of bruising battle ahead of Ol Kalou by-election

By James Munyeki | May. 26, 2026
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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua hands over the nomination certificate to Sammy Kamau Ngotho for the Ol Kalou by-elections slated for July 16, 2026. [[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The DCP leaders have warned rivals of a grueling battle in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election set for July 16, 2026.

Speaking after the DCP candidate Kamau Ngotho was cleared by IEBC in Ol Kalou town on Tuesday, the leaders pledged to rally voters to elect him.

The leaders led by the party's deputy leader Cleophas Malala and secretary general John Methu, vowed to ensure that the former Ol Kalou ward MCA Ngotho becomes the first DCP legislator.

They vowed to camp in the region and ensure that DCP clinches the seat.

"We will camp here to make sure that our son, who has been serving you, will clinch this seat. It is our warning to the government that even if they use all their resources, the people will decide," said Malala.

He reiterated that the official opposition was committed to challenging the government ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"This is the biggest test ahead of the General Election. We plead with the people of Nyandarua not to let us down," he said

Senator Methu, who is leading the campaigns, pleaded with the residents to vote for the DCP candidate.

"It is now the time to prove that we are focused on helping our people. Assist me in this noble course by electing Kamau Ngotho," he said.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia accused the government of allegedly planning to rig the by-election.

"We witnessed how they mobilised people from Nakuru during the presentation of papers by the UDA government. However, we will be on the lookout during the by-election," she noted.

The by-election was triggered by the death of the late MP David Kiaraho. 

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DCP Party Ex-MCA Kamau Ngotho Ol Kalou By-election Cleophas Malala
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