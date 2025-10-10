Ruto, Gideon Kabarak handshake: What we know

President William Ruto is received at Kabarak Farm by Kanu National Chairman Gideon Moi on October 10, 2025. Their meeting at Kabarak comes just a day after Mr. Moi withdrew from the Baringo senatorial by-election. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

President William Ruto visited Kabarak Farm, the residence of the late Daniel Arap Moi, on Saturday, October 10, for a meeting with Kanu National Chairman Gideon Moi.

Dr Ruto was welcomed by Gideon, who on Thursday announced that he would withdraw from the Baringo Senatorial by-election.

The President arrived at Kabarak Farm in two military helicopters and immediately laid a wreath at the mausoleum of the late President Moi, who was his political mentor.

President Ruto and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi tour Kabarak Farm a day after Moi bowed out of Baringo Senate race



Video by Kennedy Gachuhi pic.twitter.com/ouJx98HIjw Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp



— The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 10, 2025

The meeting between the two leaders takes place amid heightened political activity and realignments in the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On Wednesday this week, Ruto and Gideon met at State House in Nairobi, where they reached a political agreement that led to Moi's withdrawal from the upcoming Baringo senatorial by-election.

More than 5,000 Kanu supporters are gathered at Kabarak farm to listen to the two leaders. The Standard has established that Ruto will be addressing Kanu grassroots leaders.

The President said he needed more hands and broader goodwill to push for the development of the country. He urged supporters to accept and allow them to work together.