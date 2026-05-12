Kalonzo accuses IEBC of ignoring concerns over poll preparedness

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Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses United Opposition rally at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa, on April 25, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has not addressed concerns raised by the United Alternative Government ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo said they told the IEBC commissioners during a meeting that they should cancel engagements with some international companies with questionable dealings and make the tender open.

The Wiper leader warned that if the IEBC does not invite all stakeholders to address concerns over preparations for the next General Election it would put to question the credibility of the process.

“IEBC should be aware Kenyans will not accept the election to be interfered with that is why we are insisting on a stakeholders meeting organised by the electoral commission failure to which we might seek another organisation to plan the talks with IEBC invited as a stakeholder,” he said.

Kalonzo said that all the opposition leaders engaged the electoral commission, where they agreed to hold regular meetings to ensure that the electoral process was free and fair, but they were not happy with the pace the IEBC is conducting its activities one year to the election.

He warned that IEBC would face the wrath of the public if they bungle the next elections.

“The chairman and commissioners of the IEBC should be aware that they have a duty to deliver a free and fair General Election, we would not allow a stolen election, they should be aware that the country expects nothing short of their true will to be reflected in the outcome of the election,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader claimed that the Kenya Kwanza taxation measures that are aimed at disenfranchising Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet, while a few individuals in President William Ruto’s inner cycle were making deals worth billions of shillings.

He alleged that the Finance Bill 2026 has come up with taxation measures that are aimed at making the lives of Kenyans even more difficult.

“This regime seems not to learn from the mistakes that it has made for the last three years, that is why we are asking Kenyans to vote it out unanimously in the coming General Election since it is clear that the leadership is only about enriching itself at the expense of citizens,” said Kalonzo.

The former Vice President said that majority of Kenyans feel that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagu was not treated fairly by during the impeachment process in the National Assembly and the Senate, terming it political machination to edge him out of power.

Kalonzo said that Gachagua has turned out to be a political powerhouse in the country against the expectation of those who instigated his impeachment thinking that they will finish him politically.

He predicted that the former DD would play key role when the opposition takes over power.

The Wiper leader warned against attempts by some powerful individuals to physically liquidate former President Uhuru Kenyatta over his position on various issues, and that being consumers of intelligence information they are aware of such moves by those who do not wish the country well.

“We have some raw intelligence information that some powerful politicians are thinking of physically liquidating Uhuru Kenyatta over his firm stance over the mismanagement of the country, let them be warned that the country is watching,” said Kalonzo.

He warned against the opening of the Kenya-Somalia border saying that the country will be putting its citizens at risk of terror attacks, and called for due process in the issuance of national identity cards.

The Wiper leader condemned the killings witnessed along the border of Kitui and Garissa claiming that they were instigated by individuals who intend to gain political capital by inciting two neighbouring committees who have lived together peacefully for years.

“It is very unfortunate that some individuals are out to incite violence between two neighbouring communities that have lived together along the Kitui – Garissa border in harmony for many years just for political gains, let it be known that will not be acceptable at all,” said Kalonzo.

He promised to end corruption in the country, give enough resources to the devolved units and ensure that Nairobi earns its rightful place as the capital city of Kenya, if elected president.