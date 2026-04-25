Former CJ Maraga urges youth to register as voters

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United Green Movement presidential aspirant David Maraga addresses the media in Kisumu during young aspirants training on January 22, 2026. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has urged young people to urgently register as voters, warning that low turnout in the ongoing exercise could shape the country’s future if not reversed.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, Maraga said the current turnout remains below expectations set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), terming it “not very encouraging” despite the country’s large youth population.

“We are here in Kisumu urging young people, especially, to register as voters. The numbers we are seeing are not very encouraging given the targets that were set,” he said.

He stressed that young people, who make up about 75 per cent of Kenya’s population, have the power to determine the country’s direction in future elections.

“This country belongs to you more than it belongs to those of us in the older generation. It is important that you come out and register and determine the future of your country. The election we are going to have next year is going to be critical in the history of this country. We either get it right or we continue getting it wrong,” he added.

Maraga cautioned that low youth participation risks entrenching leadership that does not prioritise their welfare, worsening governance challenges.

During the visit, he also commended a local innovation hub at Dunga Hill Camp that is transforming waste into useful products, describing it as a model of sustainable development.

The project collects plastic waste from Lake Victoria and converts it into construction materials such as flooring and wall finishes, while discarded textiles are turned into cushions and household items, creating jobs for local women and youth.

“This is the kind of innovation we need as a country. It is cleaning the environment, creating employment, and generating income at the same time,” Maraga noted.

He said environmental conservation and job creation can go hand in hand if such initiatives are supported and scaled up.

At the same time, Maraga strongly condemned what he termed the exploitation of unemployed youth by politicians and institutions, accusing them of using small payments to incite violence.

“It is unfortunate that some leaders take advantage of the vulnerability of young people, giving them small amounts of money and using them as instruments of violence. That is something we must condemn,” he said.

He warned that leaders who resort to violence lack the capacity for meaningful democratic engagement.

“Any leader who uses violence is not able to argue their case. These are the kinds of actions that can lead to failed states. We are too great a country to go down that path,” he added.

Maraga also raised concern over uncollected national identity cards, noting that about 1.4 million eligible Kenyans have not registered as voters, while more than 80,000 IDs remain unclaimed at registration centres.

He urged those who have applied for IDs to collect them promptly to enable participation in the electoral process.

He further questioned a reported directive suggesting that Members of Parliament be allowed to distribute uncollected IDs, warning it could be misused to influence voter turnout.

“I saw a direction by the Speaker of the National Assembly suggesting that uncollected IDs be given to MPs. I do not know what authority is being used for that. The registrar of persons has a clear mandate, and it should not be bypassed,” he said.

He warned that politicians could selectively withhold IDs from areas perceived as unsupportive, potentially suppressing voter registration.

“An MP can win by just one vote. If they hold onto IDs from certain areas, especially those that do not support them, it becomes a tool for voter suppression,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, United Green Movement Party (UGM) co-leader Augostinho Neto said the party has been traversing the country through the Ukatiba caravan since February 1, promoting constitutionalism and civic participation.

“We are on county 41 today and have six more counties to cover. Our main message is to urge Kenyans to register as voters,” he said.

Neto added that the visit to Dunga Hill Camp aligns with the party’s broader agenda anchored on youth employment, economic growth, environmental conservation, rule of law, and social justice.

UGM co-secretary-general Katto Wambua also highlighted the role of green innovation in addressing unemployment and environmental challenges.