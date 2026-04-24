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Ruto returns to consolidate his re election support in Murang'a

By Boniface Gikandi | Apr. 24, 2026
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President William Ruto at the official commissioning of Kiharu technical and vocational training jitume hub and groundbreaking ceremony for Kiharu TVET hostels, in Muranga county.[PCS]

President William Ruto intensified his attacks on opposition leaders, accusing them of persistently insulting his administration, as he kicked off a development tour of Murang’a County.

He said his focus was on uniting Kenyans, urging leaders to prioritise cohesion rather than fuelling division through insults.

Ruto stated that while he was driving national development, his opponents were preoccupied with spreading hatred and division, a strategy he claimed was meant to distract his administration from achieving its goals.

He spoke while launching projects including road tarmacking, hostels, affordable housing units, the upgrade of Mumbi Stadium, and the Kayole ESP Market in Mathioya and Kiharu constituencies. He also told his opponents—apparently referring to Rigathi Gachagua—that they lack a solid agenda to challenge him in the next general election.

“You lack ideas to transform the nation to meet citizens’ expectations. I will prove myself through initiating development projects,” said Ruto.

He described the Mt Kenya region as his political support base, cultivated over more than two decades, and pledged to fulfil all promises made during the election period.

The President said the government is committed to building affordable housing, student hostels, modern markets, Mumbi Stadium, and roads to improve living standards.

However, it emerged that the 15.5-kilometre Kanjama/Kagumoini/Gitugi/Chui/Karugia road had previously been launched.

Ruto added that the Kenol–Marua dual carriageway is 98 per cent complete, while the Mau Mau road has been allocated Sh2 billion for completion.

In Murang’a town, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome faced a hostile reception from residents after urging Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to support the government instead of criticising it over taxation, fuel prices, and the economy.

“My plea to Ndindi, who struggled in the formation of the government, is that he should come back and have his agenda addressed,” said Wahome.

The President was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, among others.

Ruto said road projects proposed nationwide will be financed through the National Infrastructure Fund, targeting 28,000 kilometres of tarmac.

In Murang’a County, the government has funded the construction of 23 modern markets, with Sh1.1 billion allocated to connect 14,000 households to electricity this year, in addition to 37,000 households connected over the past three years.

Kindiki criticised the opposition for misleading the public in an attempt to discredit the President.

“The voters will make their decision without being influenced by others,” said Kindiki.

Wahome added that Murang’a has 25 modern markets and 6,800 affordable housing units worth Sh27 billion, urging residents not to believe claims that the government is inactive.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said industrialisation efforts require stronger national government support, particularly in infrastructure such as roads and electricity.

“Murang’a Industrial Park is a vision that can be realised through cooperation between the national and county governments,” he said.

Ichung’wa urged the President to ignore criticism from the opposition and focus on service delivery.

“Murang’a people know what is best for them. Continue working and ignore those pursuing personal interests,” he said.

Murang’a University Students’ President Alex Kiprop said young people had formed a movement dubbed Youth for Ruto 2027 (YR27) to support the President’s re-election bid.

“We have a youth movement holding meetings across the country in support of your re-election,” said Kiprop.

Local leaders also urged the President to nominate Dr Stanley Kamau to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) following the retirement of Dr Nancy Macharia.

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