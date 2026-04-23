MP Wamboka suspended as bribery storm brews again at Parliament

Parliament has once again found itself in the eye of a storm following an allegation of bribery, the latest being an accusation from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).
This came as the National Assembly moved swiftly to distance itself from blame. Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, whose complaints had been raised, was suspended from chairing the Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education.
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