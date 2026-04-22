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'Return the favour', Jubilee tells partners on looming Ol Kalou by-election

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 22, 2026
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Jubilee Party leadership led by the Secretary General Moitalel ole Kenta during a media briefing at the party headquarters. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Jubilee Party is pushing its United Opposition partners to stand down from the upcoming Ol Kalou constituency by-election and consolidate support behind a single candidate flying the party's flag.

The by-election, whose date is yet to be gazetted, was triggered by the death of MP David Kiaraho, who was serving his third consecutive term on a Jubilee ticket when he passed away in March.

Party chairman Vincent Kemosi on Wednesday called on coalition partners to rally behind whichever candidate Jubilee settles on, arguing the party is best placed to defend the seat.

"DCP and all other coalition partners have a right to field a candidate for the Ol Kalou seat, but what we are saying is that Jubilee has held this seat in the last two elections since 2013," Kemosi said.

"In the spirit of togetherness and unity, we believe it would be better for our coalition partners to support Jubilee in this by-election, given that this is a seat we have historically held."

Kemosi pointed to Jubilee's recent show of goodwill, stepping aside in the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election in favour of a Democratic Party candidate, as justification for expecting reciprocity.

"When we had the Mbeere by-election, we were persuaded and stepped down in favour of the DP," he said. "We are asking for the same consideration."

Jubilee has similarly indicated it will not contest the Emurua Dikirr by-election, scheduled for May 14, where Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has already unveiled Vincent Kibet Rotich as its preferred candidate to succeed the late MP Johanna Ng'eno.

"We don't intend to field a candidate in Emurua Dikirr, our coalition partners will field a candidate and we will support them. We are asking them to extend the same courtesy and back our candidate in Ol Kalou," Kemosi said.

Kiaraho, who died while receiving medical treatment in March, was buried on April 10.

The date for the Ol Kalou by-election is yet to be announced.

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