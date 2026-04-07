Mwangaza revamps Okolea charity initiative into a political mobilisation platform.

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Former Meru county governor Kawira Mwangaza. [George Kaimenyi, Standard]

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has rebranded her Okolea Kaana Ka Miiru charity initiative, transforming it into a powerful political mobilisation platform.

The Okolea programme is an initiative she started before winning the Woman Representative seat in 2017 and later rode on to clinch the governor’s seat in 2022.

At the events that are mostly held over weekends, she donates business start-up capital, dairy cows and household items to vulnerable residents across Meru.

Beneficiaries often include persons with disabilities, orphans, widows and impoverished families.

She also conducts public participation forums to identify the most needy cases before offering support such as school fees, books, mattresses, foodstuffs and other supplies.

However, politics often take centre stage at the gatherings.

At the height of her feud with her then deputy Mutuma M’Ethingia ,now the governor , one of the cows she had intended to donate to a widow was violently killed when she visited his Maua backyard.

In the incident, which occurred more than two years ago, Mwangaza narrowly escaped harm when pro-M’Ethingia youths disrupted her event in Igembe South. Mattresses and other items meant for donation were set ablaze, while a cow meant for an elderly woman was killed.

Following the violence between supporters of Mwangaza and M’Ethingia, then Interior CS Kithure Kindiki banned the Okolea events, citing security concerns.

In announcing the ban, Prof Kindiki said he would not allow leaders to incite violence.

“What happened should not happen again in any part of Meru County or the Republic of Kenya. If we continue this kind of politics, we risk burning our country, with people turning against each other while leaders hide in safety,” he said.

Kindiki warned that no leader involved in inciting violence would be spared, regardless of their proximity to him.

“We are going to take action against all those responsible for the violence. We will be impartial. Information available indicates that people sympathetic to the Meru Governor breached the peace, were incited and insulted others, thinking they were ‘protecting’ the Governor,” he said.

He added that the M’Ethingia camp also committed acts that violated the law.

In a separate incident in Imenti, police teargassed participants and bundled Mwangaza into a police vehicle.

The Okolea programme later featured among the charges in her impeachment, with MCAs accusing her of using it to misappropriate county resources — claims she denied.

Now, the Okolea events have returned in full force, with Mwangaza holding weekly gatherings that attract large crowds.

She says her opponents are intimidated by the turnout, which she interprets as growing support.

“Through Okolea, I am doing what I was born to do,” she said.

In recent weeks, she has presided over well-attended Okolea-cum-political rallies in Githongo, Runogone, Muti’o Kiama, Tigania and other parts of Meru.

At the events, she has also criticised area MPs, Senator Kathuri Murungi, Governor M’Ethingia and other leaders she accuses of backing her impeachment.

Mwangaza has vowed to stage a political comeback in next year’s elections.

“Those saying I will not be on the ballot should know I will be. Anyone interested in the governor’s seat is free to contest I will defeat them,” she said.

The Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) leader added: “Do not be misled by those who plotted my impeachment. UMP will field a candidate for governor.”

Last year, a section of women and youth leaders called on Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen to ban the Okolea charity rallies, claiming they were divisive and inciting allegations Mwangaza dismissed.

Lawyer Mugambi Imanyara accused the national government of attempting to stop the programme, arguing it was a legitimate community empowerment initiative.

“They tried to stop it, yet they continued with their own empowerment programmes,” he said.