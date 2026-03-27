Sifuna, Babu Owino team overpower police, enter Ufungamano house

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Police water canon vehicle and tracks outside Ufungamano House ahead of ODM members alied to Linda Mwananchi Meeting on March 27, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Siaya Governor James Orengo on Friday morning led supporters who pushed past police to enter Ufungamano House after being denied access.

The leaders, aligned to ODM's 'Linda Mwananchi’ faction, encountered heavy police presence and roadblocks as they tried to access the venue.

They are holding a parallel meeting to the Special Delegates Convention led by ODM leader Oburu Odinga at Jamhuri Grounds.

Dozens of police trucks, water cannons and anti-riot officers were deployed outside the historic venue, sealing off the compound and turning away delegates and journalists.

Edwin Sifuna: Sisi tumekuja kwa amani na hatutaki mtu yeyote kuleta fujo katika mkutano huu. pic.twitter.com/AlCKJuPNbU — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) March 27, 2026

Inside, the mood was subdued. The main hall remained largely empty, with only a few early arrivals present. Linda Mwananchi colurs- sky blue, orange and dark blue were visible on scattered banners and clothing.

Outside the gate, uniformed officers have formed a tight cordon as police trucks and water cannons lined nearby roads.

Those attending the Ufungamano meeting oppose ODM’s continued cooperation with the ruling United Democratic Alliance. Linda Mwananchi ODM faction at Ufungamano House meeting on March 27, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The standoff has revealed deepening divisions within ODM, one of Kenya’s largest political parties, as it faces a critical moment in its more than two-decade history.

The Sifuna-aligned faction has questioned the legality of the ODM special delegates’ convention at Jamhuri Grounds, arguing it does not meet the requirements set out in the party constitution.

They cite Article 49 of the ODM Constitution, which states that a Special Delegates Convention can only be convened by the party leader following a resolution of the National Executive Council, supported in writing by at least two-thirds of eligible delegates.

“This meeting violates the party constitution, and we will challenge any resolutions that come out of it,” leaders allied to the faction said.

The group says it is defending the Party’s traditional opposition stance, accusing the rival faction of moving ODM closer to the government. Police officers cordone off Ufungamano House on March 27, 2026. [Wahito Kanyiri, Standard]

Some leaders in the dissenting camp have recently been removed or demoted from parliamentary leadership roles, further escalating tensions.

Yesterday, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal allowed the Jamhuri convention to proceed after dismissing applications seeking to block it.

The tribunal said it lacks jurisdiction to determine internal party resolutions but upheld Sifuna’s position as ODM Secretary-General pending internal dispute resolution.

The decision gave an advantage to the faction organising the official convention under Oburu Odinga.

At Ufungamano House, frustration grew among members locked out of the venue. Some argued with police, while others waited outside for direction from their leaders.

The unfolding events highlight a broader struggle within ODM over its direction, leadership and future alliances, an internal contest that could shape the party’s identity ahead of upcoming political contests.