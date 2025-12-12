Why lighter tax burden on workers is good for the economy

The purchasing power of employed Kenyans is estimated to have declined by about 12 per cent, eroded by rising living costs and heavier statutory deductions. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s economic trajectory over the next decade will be shaped not only by how much the government spends, but by how effectively it empowers citizens to generate and circulate wealth. At the centre of this conversation lies a central but straightforward idea: a lighter tax burden on the payslip can ultimately lead to stronger economic growth and higher tax revenues for national development.

Today, many Kenyan workers are feeling squeezed. Over the past five years, the purchasing power of employed Kenyans is estimated to have declined by about 12 per cent, eroded by rising living costs and heavier statutory deductions. When workers take home less, and when what they take home buys even less, the immediate consequence is tighter household budgets and weaker demand across key sectors of the economy.

Recent revenue data shows that growth in PAYE collections has slowed markedly, with payroll tax performance falling short of expectations and expanding at one of the slowest rates in recent years. Stagnant nominal wages, shrinking real incomes, and increased tax adjustments have all weighed down the PAYE line. The underperformance is not just a fiscal anomaly; it signals a deeper structural challenge in how Kenya taxes wage earners.

Kenya’s demographic reality amplifies the challenge. Kenya boasts one of the youngest populations in the world: 78 per cent of its population is under 35. Youth aged 15 to 24 make up a large share of the labour force, yet their participation rate stands at only 38 per cent. The country’s overall unemployment rate is 12.7 per cent, but among youth (15–34 years), it is a staggering 67 per cent.

Each year, more than one million young people enter the labour market, many without formal skills and with limited prospects for productive employment.

Such a workforce profile demands policies that expand opportunities, not narrow them. Reviewing PAYE tax bands is therefore not merely a fiscal adjustment; it is a response to an employment and demographic pressure point. Increasing take-home pay for workers, especially young workers, gives households the breathing room they need to spend, invest, and participate in the economy.

Reducing the tax load on salaries offers a meaningful pathway to expand fiscal space without compromising sustainability. When households keep more of their earnings, consumption rises. Businesses record higher sales. Investment in productive sectors increases. Economic activity becomes more vibrant. In such an environment, the tax base broadens naturally, allowing government revenues to grow as the economy flourishes, not because citizens are being squeezed.

Lower PAYE can also unlock entrepreneurship at the base of the economy. Across the country, many young Kenyans have ideas but lack the financing required to take the first step — registering a business, purchasing tools, or leasing workspace. A more flexible taxation framework that allows workers to retain more of their income creates the seed capital for this kind of grassroots enterprise. Considering that micro, small, and medium enterprises account for the vast majority of employment in Kenya, unlocking this entrepreneurial energy is not optional; it is essential.

The benefits extend into financial inclusion as well. Higher take-home pay strengthens creditworthiness, enabling more Kenyans, especially young workers, to access formal lending for education, housing, or small-business growth. In the banking sector, the trend is to expand and diversify the credit market. For the government, it strengthens the pool of long-term domestic savings that can be channeled into infrastructure, innovation, and development priorities.

It is noteworthy that easing the burden on wage earners does not amount to fiscal indiscipline. Instead, it represents a shift toward a more productive, more equitable, and more opportunity-oriented tax structure; one that enables more people and businesses to participate fully in the economy. A growing ecosystem of trade, manufacturing, services, and digital commerce is the foundation of a sustainable revenue system. Prosperity, not pressure, is what builds a resilient tax base.

Kenya stands at a critical moment. If we want to consolidate fiscal space, deliver better public services, and stimulate long-term growth, then empowering households must be part of the solution. A payslip that gives workers room to breathe is not a cost to the nation; it is an investment in its economic engine.

When households thrive, businesses thrive. When businesses thrive, revenue rises. Ultimately, a nation that grows its people’s prosperity grows its own.

Molenje is the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Bankers Association. Email: [email protected]