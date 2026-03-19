Millicent Omanga ditches UDA for Gachagua's DCP

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DCP party by party Leader Rigathi Gachagua welcomes former nominated senator Millicent Omanga to the party on March 19, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga has defected from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Democratic Congress Party (DCP), intensifying political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Omanga, who is eyeing the Nairobi Woman Representative seat, was received at the party headquarters by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

She said her decision was driven by unfulfilled promises by the ruling party, accusing the government of failing to deliver on key pledges that drew support during the last election.

“I was there before I knew he was untrustworthy. I plead for your mercy. I came to you knowing the wheelbarrow was going somewhere, but it wasn’t,” she said, referring to UDA’s bottom-up economic model.

Omanga cited unmet commitments on social welfare and urban policy, mostly in Nairobi, where she said vulnerable groups have been hardest hit.

“In Nairobi, we were told there would be no demolitions without alternatives. Many of those affected are single mothers and widows whose livelihoods have been disrupted.”

She also accused the administration of failing to meet its pledge on gender equality, saying the promised 50:50 representation in government has not been achieved.

“He rode on women to gain their votes through false promises,” she said, adding that other pledges, such as free maternity services and provision of sanitary pads and diapers, had either been scrapped or not implemented.

Her defection comes as the William Ruto-led administration faces criticism over the cost of living, urban planning challenges, and service delivery.

Welcoming her to DCP, Gachagua promised a fair nomination process. He described DCP as a growing national party, dismissing claims that it is regionally confined.

“We welcome everyone. This is a party of the future. This is a national party,” he said, adding that the party had already made gains in recent by-elections in Kisa East, Narok Township, and Kariobangi North.

Gachagua also criticised Ruto, accusing him of focusing on personal attacks instead of key national issues. “Instead of addressing debt, education, health, and infrastructure, the president is engaging in trivial debates.”

He called for issue-based politics, saying DCP would prioritise governance concerns, including state capture, conflict of interest, and misuse of public funds.

The remarks come amid an escalating war of words between Ruto and opposition leaders. Speaking during a tour of Western Kenya, Ruto defended his stance, saying he would not apologise.

“I am not apologetic. They are the ones who want personality politics,” he said, urging leaders to focus on substantive issues.